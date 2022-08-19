Woman raped near church in Troup County, sheriff looking for man in truck

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Troup County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man they believed raped a woman near a church located at Roanoke Road and Pegasus Parkway.

The incident happened at around 2 p.m. Aug. 9. The victim claims she had just entered the driveway of the church when a dark blue, large truck approached her and an older white male began asking her if she needed a ride.

When she refused, he sped off. Once the victim was in the parking lot, she saw the same truck approaching her at a high rate of speed. The male then exited the truck and grabbed her from behind and reportedly raped her.

The man is believed to be in his 50s.

If you believe you know who the suspect is depicted in the sketch shown which was composted by a sketch artist through talking with the victim, or the description of that truck sounds familiar, please contact our Criminal Investigators at 706-883-1616 or Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.