Zion Hill Baptist Church to celebrate 150-year anniversary with upcoming events

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The year-long celebration of the 150-year anniversary of Zion Hill Baptist Church in Atlanta will continue with two upcoming events for parishioners and the public to enjoy.

According to officials, “a call to worship and to love and serve others. Love and Service are the cornerstones of Zion Hill Baptist Church which has answered the call of God to support community needs, both locally, nationally, and international.”

The church, located at the 6100 block of Campbellton Road, opened its doors in 1872 at the brush harbor worship site at the corner of Glenn and Humphries Streets in Atlanta.

Officials say Pastor Aaron L. Parker Ph.D., kicked off a yearlong celebration of a 150-year journey from a brush harbor worship site at the corner of Glenn and Humphries Streets in Atlanta in 1872 to the current campus located at 6175 Campbellton Road in the City of South Fulton, GA.

Officials say the “150th anniversary is not only a celebration of the church’s rich history but an opportunity to bless the community while upholding the church’s motto of “Living to Love and Loving to Serve.” The public remembrance of the 150th anniversary kicked off with a two-day event in March.

On Saturday, officials say “A Journey Home” motorcade will begin at 9 a.m. Zion Hill Baptist Church and continue to 670 McDaniel Street and stop at 815 Lynhurst Drive. The motorcade will return back to the church around 2 p.m.

Officials say members and visitors can view the replica of the brush harbor where the founders worshipped in 1872.

