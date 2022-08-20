2-year-old injured after father backed into her with car in Harralson County

HARRALSON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after police say a father backing out of his driveway unknowingly backed over his young daughter in Harralson County Friday evening.

Georgia State Police officials confirmed to CBS46 News they received a 9-1-1 call around 7:47 p.m. saying a man backing out of his driveway was unaware his two-year-old daughter was behind his car at their Woodland Circle home.

The child was transported to an area hospital. The extent of her injuries is unknown.

No additional details were provided by the police. This is an active investigation.

