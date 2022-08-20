Business catches fire in Hall County

A Hall County business caught fire Saturday morning.
A Hall County business caught fire Saturday morning.(CBS46)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 2:32 PM EDT
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Hall County business burned down Saturday morning. Hall County Fire Rescue responded to a call at Graceland Portable Buildings in Flowery Branch before 7 a.m. Firefighters battled the fire for about two-and-a-half hours; they were able to prevent further spread and extinguish the fire. No injuries have been reported at this time.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

We will update this story as we learn more.

