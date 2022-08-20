Families’ desperate plea to find missing 24-year-old Atlanta woman continues

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A search for an Atlanta woman who has been reported missing since July 30 continues as her family has sent another desperate plea for the public’s help in locating the woman.

The Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide and Adult Missing Person Unit has requested the public’s help in locating 24-year-old Allahnia Lenoir. Lenoir’s family and friends fear she “may have been abducted.”

“I want to say that I am grateful to everybody that helped so far and continues to help and support us,” said Jannette Jackson, Lenoir’s mother. “I have a small child at home that still doesn’t know his favorite person in the whole world is missing and I just don’t even know how to begin to express or what would be the proper words.”

Family members and friends gathered at Piedmont Park on Saturday in hopes of finding someone who may have any clues as to her possible whereabouts.

Her family also held a vigil for Lenoir on Aug. 6 at 1600 Peachtree Street NE., the exact location where police officials say she was last seen on July 30.

She is described as 5-feet-4 inches tall and weighs 120 lbs. She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a Blue shirt, Blue shorts, and Cream shoes.

Officials said, “the family is asking for the Atlanta community to get involved and stand in solidarity with them in urging Allahnia’s abductors to return her safely to her family.”

If any information is known on her whereabouts, please contact 911 or the Atlanta Police Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.

