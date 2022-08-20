First Alert Forecast: Isolated Storms Today, Heavy Rain Tonight
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 8:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It looks like the majority of Saturday will be mostly dry, but heavy rain is likely overnight tonight with scattered storms tomorrow.
Saturday Forecast: Patchy morning fog with partly sunny skies in the afternoon. Isolated storms are possible, especially this evening.
High: 85° Average High: 89° Chance of Rain: 30%
What You Need to Know:
Widespread rain and storms move through after midnight tonight. We have a First Alert in place Sunday and Monday, as scattered storms are likely each afternoon.
Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.