First Alert Forecast: Isolated Storms Today, Heavy Rain Tonight

By Ella Dorsey
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 8:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It looks like the majority of Saturday will be mostly dry, but heavy rain is likely overnight tonight with scattered storms tomorrow.

Saturday Forecast: Patchy morning fog with partly sunny skies in the afternoon. Isolated storms are possible, especially this evening.

High: 85° Average High: 89° Chance of Rain: 30%

Partly sunny and mild with a few passing t-showers.
Partly sunny and mild with a few passing t-showers.(cbs46)

What You Need to Know:

Widespread rain and storms move through after midnight tonight. We have a First Alert in place Sunday and Monday, as scattered storms are likely each afternoon.

Heavy rain is likely overnight tonight.
Heavy rain is likely overnight tonight.(cbs46)

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

