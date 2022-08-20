First Alert Forecast: Isolated Storms Today, Heavy Rain Tonight

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It looks like the majority of Saturday will be mostly dry, but heavy rain is likely overnight tonight with scattered storms tomorrow.

Saturday Forecast: Patchy morning fog with partly sunny skies in the afternoon. Isolated storms are possible, especially this evening.

High: 85° Average High: 89° Chance of Rain: 30%

Partly sunny and mild with a few passing t-showers. (cbs46)

What You Need to Know:

Widespread rain and storms move through after midnight tonight. We have a First Alert in place Sunday and Monday, as scattered storms are likely each afternoon.

Heavy rain is likely overnight tonight. (cbs46)

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.