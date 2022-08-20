Man killed at Sportstime Bar & Grille in Duluth

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man was killed early Saturday morning at Sportstime Bar & Grille in Duluth. Gwinnett County Police say an argument turned violent and the victim was shot and killed in the parking lot. Homicide detectives responded to the scene just after 2:30 a.m. and found a male with at least one gunshot wound. No arrests have been made.

We will update the story as we learn more.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.

