Officer-involved shooting investigation underway in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An officer-involved shooting investigation is underway in Atlanta Saturday evening.

The shooting occurred near 600 Greensferry Ave. near Northside Drive around 7 p.m.

Atlanta police officials confirmed to CBS46 News an officer was involved in the shooting.

An individual was “alert, conscious and breathing,” according to police officials.

There is no additional information provided by the police at this time.

The shooting remains under investigation.

The extent of the injuries of everyone involved have not been released at this time.

