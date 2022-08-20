Officer-involved shooting investigation underway in southwest Atlanta

Las Vegas police crime scene tape is seen in this file photo.
Las Vegas police crime scene tape is seen in this file photo.(FOX5)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 7:45 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An officer-involved shooting investigation is underway in Atlanta Saturday evening.

The shooting occurred near 600 Greensferry Ave. near Northside Drive around 7 p.m.

Atlanta police officials confirmed to CBS46 News an officer was involved in the shooting.

An individual was “alert, conscious and breathing,” according to police officials.

There is no additional information provided by the police at this time.

The shooting remains under investigation.

The extent of the injuries of everyone involved have not been released at this time.

Stay with CBS46 News for updates as they come into our newsroom.

RELATED:

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Firefighters battle blaze at Hall County business for two and a half hours
Photo of 24-year-old Allahnia Lenoir
Families’ desperate plea to find missing 24-year-old Atlanta woman continues
Search continues for missing 24-year-old Atlanta woman
Search continues for missing 24-year-old Atlanta woman
A Hall County business caught fire Saturday morning.
Firefighters battle blaze at Hall County business for two and a half hours