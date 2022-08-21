18-year-old woman with medical issues reported missing in Clayton County

MORROW, Ga. (CBS46) - Police have asked for the public’s help in locating an 18-year-old woman who has been reported missing since Saturday afternoon.

Clayton County police officers responded to the 6000 block of Deans Way in Morrow after reports of a missing person. Upon arrival, officers learned, that Destinee Smith “left the residence around 12 p.m.

Officials say Smith frequented the area of Mt Zion Blvd and Maddox Road.

Smith is described as an African-American female with black hair and brown eyes. Smith is 5-feet-11 inches tall and weighs 329 lbs. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, dark blue pants, and black crocs.

Officials tell CBS46 News Smith is diagnosed with bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder and ODD.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Destinee Smith, please contact the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.

