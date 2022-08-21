18-year-old woman with medical issues reported missing in Clayton County

Photo of Destinee Smith
Photo of Destinee Smith(Clayton County Police Department)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORROW, Ga. (CBS46) - Police have asked for the public’s help in locating an 18-year-old woman who has been reported missing since Saturday afternoon.

Clayton County police officers responded to the 6000 block of Deans Way in Morrow after reports of a missing person. Upon arrival, officers learned, that Destinee Smith “left the residence around 12 p.m.

Officials say Smith frequented the area of Mt Zion Blvd and Maddox Road.

Smith is described as an African-American female with black hair and brown eyes. Smith is 5-feet-11 inches tall and weighs 329 lbs. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, dark blue pants, and black crocs.

Officials tell CBS46 News Smith is diagnosed with bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder and ODD.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Destinee Smith, please contact the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Four injured, man faces charges after ‘accidentally discharging’ gun at Walmart
fire truck
20 residents displaced after fire at Smyrna apartment complex
In this Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019 photograph, the company logo shines off the grille of an unsold...
Georgia jury awards $1.7 billion in Ford truck crash case
Atlanta police arrested Jonah Sampson in connection with vandalism of the Rainbow Crosswalk
Man wanted for Rainbow Crosswalk vandalism identified by police