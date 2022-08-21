20 residents displaced after fire at Smyrna apartment complex

fire truck
fire truck(CBS46 News)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SMYRNA, Ga. (CBS46) - Officials tell CBS46 News that five units of a Smyrna apartment complex were damaged and 20 residents have been displaced after a fire early Sunday morning.

Fire crews responded to 1901 Old Concord Rd. around midnight after reports of a fire.

Upon arrival, the fire was seen coming from the attic of the apartment. Officials tell CBS46 News that crews worked until the early hours of the morning to put the fire out. Crews also addressed hot spots in the attic.

RELATED: Dozens say company that owns apartment ‘isn’t doing enough to help’ after fire

No injuries were reported in the fire.

The fire remains under investigation.

RELATED:

