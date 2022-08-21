25th annual Osun Festival begins Sept. 9

Long-running festival celebrates African dance
The 25th annual Osun Dance Festival will be held Sept. 9 through 11.(Manga African Dance)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Manga African Dance will host the 25th annual Osun Dance Festival Sept. 9 through 11.

Each day of the festival will be held at a different location. A seniors and students concert will be held at the West End Performing Arts Center at 10 a.m. Sept. 9, followed by a forum at 6 p.m. The Emma Darnell Aviation Museum will hold a pair of drum classes beginning at noon Sept. 10 and a concert at 8 p.m. Sunday will close out the festival with a series of drum classes at the Little Five Points Community Center beginning at 10 a.m.

Tickets for various events can be found here. Tickets for each event are sold separately.

