Apple users warned of an urgent security update

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - In wake of a potential security flaw that could impact Apple devices, Apple has offered users an emergency software update and is asking you not to ignore it.

The company has asked all users to update their devices after it discovered a vulnerability in its operating systems.

The security flaw, according to officials, could potentially allow a hacker to take full administrative access to your iPhone, IPad and Mac.

“They can inject and install more malicious software that can read your data, they can send, you know, people that you trust, they can send emails and messages and even calls seeming to be from you.”

Experts estimate ten to fifteen percent of people could fall victim.

Officials say to be wary of any unusual messages, even from friends, that may ask you to download or click anything.

