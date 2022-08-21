Apple users warned of an urgent security update

By Miles Montgomery
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 9:50 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - In wake of a potential security flaw that could impact Apple devices, Apple has offered users an emergency software update and is asking you not to ignore it.

The company has asked all users to update their devices after it discovered a vulnerability in its operating systems.

The security flaw, according to officials, could potentially allow a hacker to take full administrative access to your iPhone, IPad and Mac.

“They can inject and install more malicious software that can read your data, they can send, you know, people that you trust, they can send emails and messages and even calls seeming to be from you.”

Experts estimate ten to fifteen percent of people could fall victim.

Officials say to be wary of any unusual messages, even from friends, that may ask you to download or click anything.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Apple users warned of urgent security update
Las Vegas police crime scene tape is seen in this file photo.
Officer-involved shooting investigation underway in southwest Atlanta
Firefighters battle blaze at Hall County business for two and a half hours
Photo of 24-year-old Allahnia Lenoir
Families’ desperate plea to find missing 24-year-old Atlanta woman continues