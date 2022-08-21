FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered storms this afternoon; more rain this week

By Jennifer Valdez
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 8:20 AM EDT
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - We’ll see mostly cloudy skies today as highs warm to the mid/low 80s. Rain chances will increase throughout the afternoon, with scattered rain and storms this afternoon and evening. The severe weather threat in Metro Atlanta is low, although areas in far Northwest Georgia are under a level 1 (out of 5) threat of severe storms. Heavy downpours and strong damaging winds are the biggest threats.

Severe Threat
Severe Threat(CBS46)

TODAY: Scattered afternoon rain and storms. Heavy downpours possible.

High: 84

Chance of Rain: 40%

Hour by hour
Hour by hour(CBS46)

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

We’ll see more scattered rain Monday. Drizzle with areas of heavy rain are possible for the early morning commute. Plan on allowing extra time to head to work/the bust stop early Monday morning. Rain chances will continue throughout the afternoon. Skies will be cloudy and dreary, with drizzle and rain throughout the day - especially south of I-20. Keep those umbrellas handy Monday! Rain chances diminish Tuesday & Wednesday before more scattered rain/storms return Thursday.

7 day forecast
7 day forecast(CBS46)

