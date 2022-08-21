Four injured, man faces charges after ‘accidentally discharging’ gun at Walmart

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police officials have confirmed to CBS46 News that a man faces multiple charges for injuring himself and three others after he “accidentally discharged a firearm” inside the Wal-Mart located on Tara Boulevard in Lovejoy.

Police responded to the Walmart located at 11465 Tara Blvd. around 12:20 p.m. on Sunday in response to a shooting.

Investigators say “it was determined that a patron of the business mishandled a firearm and discharged a round striking himself and three others.” The investigation also revealed that “the firearm was loaded and not in a hostler and the handling of the firearm was not done in a reasonable standard of care.”

Police identified the man as 29-year-old Michael Walton and say he faces reckless conduct charges and will be booked into the Clayton County jail.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.