Fulton County seeks to hire 2,000 poll workers

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There’s a nationwide push to find more poll workers ahead of the elections. Fulton County is no different. The county hosted a recruitment event this week. Some people showed up seeking to perform a civic duty; others came out for a check.

Fulton County resident Arthur Porter said, “anybody who’s having trouble making ends meet, please come down here.”

Pay ranges from $275 to $400.

Fulton County wants to hire more than 2,000 workers before early voting begins in October.

