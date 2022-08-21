Fulton County seeks to hire 2,000 poll workers

Fulton County wants to hire more than 2,000 workers before early voting begins.
By Brooks Baptiste
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There’s a nationwide push to find more poll workers ahead of the elections. Fulton County is no different. The county hosted a recruitment event this week. Some people showed up seeking to perform a civic duty; others came out for a check.

Fulton County resident Arthur Porter said, “anybody who’s having trouble making ends meet, please come down here.”

Pay ranges from $275 to $400.

Fulton County wants to hire more than 2,000 workers before early voting begins in October.

RELATED: NBA schedule won’t have games on Election Day this year

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Stacey Abrams is the democratic candidate for governor in Georgia.
Abrams aims to win back Dems who voted in Ga.’s GOP primary
FILE - Lindsey Graham
Sen. Graham “crucial” to election investigation
Senator Reverend Warnock speaks on affordable military housing.
Georgia Senate candidates hit campaign trail
Rep. Barry Moore: (R) Alabama
What kind of impact will inflation have on midterm elections?