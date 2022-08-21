Fulton County seeks to hire 2,000 poll workers
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There’s a nationwide push to find more poll workers ahead of the elections. Fulton County is no different. The county hosted a recruitment event this week. Some people showed up seeking to perform a civic duty; others came out for a check.
Fulton County resident Arthur Porter said, “anybody who’s having trouble making ends meet, please come down here.”
Pay ranges from $275 to $400.
Fulton County wants to hire more than 2,000 workers before early voting begins in October.
