Georgia Senate candidates hit campaign trail

Two U.S. Senate nominees are on the same campaign trail.
By Brooks Baptiste
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - We are just over two months away from the November midterm elections and two U.S. Senate nominees are on the same campaign trail.

Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) spoke to veterans in central Florida. He celebrated the passing of the PACT Act, which expanded healthcare to veterans exposed to toxic burn pits.

Meanwhile, his Republican challenger Herschel Walker spent his time on the trail trying to win the votes of women. He launched a “women for Herschel” coalition this week in Atlanta. Walker told women he’ll be tough on crime if elected.

