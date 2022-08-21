Local drug kingpin sentenced to eight years in prison

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The leader of a large cocaine distribution and money laundering network was sentenced to eight years in prison earlier this week. Tory Lenard Troup was convicted of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Troup started the operation after his release from prison in 2007 for other drug trafficking convictions. He, along with several other individuals, brought cocaine from locations such as the Bahamas, Colombia and Texas and brought it to Atlanta. They then distributed the drugs throughout Georgia and South Carolina.

The group’s extensive money laundering operation involved buying residential properties and luxury cars and collecting profits in several bank accounts run by Troup’s wife. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said the operation went without detection “due to their extensive concealment efforts, tight code of loyalty, and threats to others.”

The federal government also seized two residential properties and $840,124.

Robert J. Murphy, the Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Atlanta Field Division said, “this sentencing deals a major blow to Troup’s drug trafficking organization, and is a major step in keeping drugs off the streets of metro Atlanta and elsewhere. This criminal organization has reached its final chapter, as these defendants will now spend well-deserved time in prison.”

