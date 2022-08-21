Saving Ourselves Symposium highlights people of color in LGBTQ+ community

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It was an opportunity to uplift and shine a light on a segment of the LGBTQ2+ community that for far too long has been left behind. The Southern AIDS Coalition held its Saving Ourselves Symposium in Atlanta this weekend. People from all over the southeast attended

“They can come and they can see themselves. They can see other people doing what they’re doing in their small towns and their cities where they feel alone. You come here and your empowered,” said Mardrequs Harris of Southern AIDS Coalition

Armed with that new knowledge, from healthcare to housing disparities in the queer community, attendees are encouraged to take what they’ve learned back home to their local communities and drive change.

The event also featured sections of the National AIDS Memorial. The fabric on display put emphasis on people of color who lost their battle to HIV/AIDS.

“Because HIV/AIDS is still a crisis in the south we are turning this powerful teaching tool directly with laser light focus on the black and brown communities that still account for more than 50 percent of all HIV/AIDS diagnosis and infections,” said Duane Cramer of the National AIDS Memorial

Like many southern states, Georgia’s Black community is disproportionately impacted by HIV/AIDS. The latest data from the Georgia Department of Public Health show in 2019, 68-percent of people living with HIV/AIDS were Black men. The majority, 69-percent, living in Atlanta.

This weekend’s event the first time the conference was held since 2019, before the pandemic. It was also the first time it was held in Atlanta.

LGBTQ+ ally Monica Kaufman Pearson of Peachtree TV and CBS46 emceed Sunday’s wrap-up brunch.

