Suspect in Rainbow Crosswalk vandalism identified

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The person suspected of spraying swastikas on the rainbow crosswalk in Midtown and the Federal Reserve building has been identified. Police arrested 30-year-old Jonah Sampson Aug. 19 and charged him with Criminal Trespass, Interference with Government Property, and Criminal Damage to Property. Sampson is being held on $77,500 bond.

Sampson was arrested following a two-hour standoff with SWAT police at the Solace on Peachtree apartment complex in Midtown.

In a press conference after the arrest, Interim Atlanta Chief Of Police Darin Schierbaum said, “[the crosswalk] is a location that means tolerance for our city, this is a community, this is inclusiveness. When someone with hate in their heart defaces it, it’s condemned by the Mayor. It’s condemned by the police department.”

