Suspect in Rainbow Crosswalk vandalism identified

By Alexandra Parker
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The person suspected of spraying swastikas on the rainbow crosswalk in Midtown and the Federal Reserve building has been identified. Police arrested 30-year-old Jonah Sampson Aug. 19 and charged him with Criminal Trespass, Interference with Government Property, and Criminal Damage to Property. Sampson is being held on $77,500 bond.

Sampson was arrested following a two-hour standoff with SWAT police at the Solace on Peachtree apartment complex in Midtown.

In a press conference after the arrest, Interim Atlanta Chief Of Police Darin Schierbaum said, “[the crosswalk] is a location that means tolerance for our city, this is a community, this is inclusiveness. When someone with hate in their heart defaces it, it’s condemned by the Mayor. It’s condemned by the police department.”

We will update this story as we learn more.

