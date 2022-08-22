2-year-old Thomas County girl located safe, mother in custody

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A two-year-old Thomas County girl who was previously reported as missing has been located safely, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations.

The mother has been arrested in connection to the child’s abduction.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A Levi’s call has been issued for a missing 2-year-old Thomas County girl.

Aurora Mobley-Miller was abducted by 50-year-old Felecia Elaine Horne in Thomasville, Georgia, according to the Amber Alert bulletin. They are believed to be traveling in a 2004 gray Toyota Camry with Florida tag DFF2048.

She was last seen on Countyline Road with Felecia Elaine Horne, according to police officials.

Levi's Call (GA’s #AMBERAlert) issued for 2 y/o Aurora Mobley-Miller on behalf of Thomas Co. S.O.



The child is believed to be traveling in a gray Toyota Camry, tag DFF2048 (FL tags) & last seen on Countyline Rd. w/ suspect Felecia Elaine Horne.



Call 911. pic.twitter.com/MXLiDx1GS9 — GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) August 22, 2022

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call 911 or the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office at 229-226-2101.

