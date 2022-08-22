2-year-old Thomas County girl located safe, mother in custody
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A two-year-old Thomas County girl who was previously reported as missing has been located safely, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations.
The mother has been arrested in connection to the child’s abduction.
ORIGINAL STORY:
A Levi’s call has been issued for a missing 2-year-old Thomas County girl.
Aurora Mobley-Miller was abducted by 50-year-old Felecia Elaine Horne in Thomasville, Georgia, according to the Amber Alert bulletin. They are believed to be traveling in a 2004 gray Toyota Camry with Florida tag DFF2048.
She was last seen on Countyline Road with Felecia Elaine Horne, according to police officials.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call 911 or the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office at 229-226-2101.
Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.