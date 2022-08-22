Absentee ballot submittals now open for Georgia’s nationally watched elections

Here’s a list of other important dates to remember before Election Day, Nov. 8
By Tim Darnell
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Monday, August 22, is the first day that registered Georgia voters may submit an absentee ballot application ahead of the state’s nationally watched gubernatorial and U.S. Senate elections.

The application can be found on the Secretary of State’s absentee ballot request page. The deadline to submit the absentee ballot application is October 28. Once the application is successfully processed and the voter’s identity confirmed, the voter’s county registrar will send the absentee ballot to the voter by mail.

Full political coverage at CBS46.com

Here is a list of other key, important dates ahead of Election Day:

Sept. 20: Earliest day for registrar to mail an Uniformed And Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act (UOCAVA) absentee ballot and ranked choice ballot.

Oct. 10: Earliest day for registrar to mail a regular absentee ballot (non-UOCAVA) for the November general election.

Oct. 11: Last day to register and be eligible to vote in the November election and runoff.

Oct. 17: Early voting begins for the November election.

Oct. 22: Saturday voting can be held in all counties for the November election.

Oct. 23: Counties may opt for Sunday voting for the November election.

Oct. 29: Saturday voting can be held in all counties for the November election.

Oct. 30: Counties may opt for Sunday voting for the November election.

Nov. 7: Last day to register and be eligible to vote in the election runoff.

Nov. 8: Election Day.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina is photographed during a speech on April 15, 2019.
Appeals court temporarily pauses order requiring Graham to appear before Atlanta-area grand jury
Stacey Abrams is the democratic candidate for governor in Georgia.
Abrams aims to win back Dems who voted in Ga.’s GOP primary
FILE - Lindsey Graham
Sen. Graham ‘crucial’ to election investigation
Fulton County wants to hire 2,000 poll workers before early voting begins
Fulton County seeks to hire 2,000 poll workers