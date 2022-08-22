Absentee ballot submittals now open for Georgia’s nationally watched elections

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Monday, August 22, is the first day that registered Georgia voters may submit an absentee ballot application ahead of the state’s nationally watched gubernatorial and U.S. Senate elections.

The application can be found on the Secretary of State’s absentee ballot request page. The deadline to submit the absentee ballot application is October 28. Once the application is successfully processed and the voter’s identity confirmed, the voter’s county registrar will send the absentee ballot to the voter by mail.

Here is a list of other key, important dates ahead of Election Day:

Sept. 20: Earliest day for registrar to mail an Uniformed And Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act (UOCAVA) absentee ballot and ranked choice ballot.

Oct. 10: Earliest day for registrar to mail a regular absentee ballot (non-UOCAVA) for the November general election.

Oct. 11: Last day to register and be eligible to vote in the November election and runoff.

Oct. 17: Early voting begins for the November election.

Oct. 22: Saturday voting can be held in all counties for the November election.

Oct. 23: Counties may opt for Sunday voting for the November election.

Oct. 29: Saturday voting can be held in all counties for the November election.

Oct. 30: Counties may opt for Sunday voting for the November election.

Nov. 7: Last day to register and be eligible to vote in the election runoff.

Nov. 8: Election Day.

