Atlanta Dream star in A Ma Maniére sneaker ad

By Alexandra Parker
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Dream star in a new sneaker ad from A Ma Maniére, celebrating the release of the brand’s Air Ship collaboration with the Jordan brand.

The ad, directed by the Turner Brothers, is called Do It in the Dark and stars Dream coach Tanisha Wright and players AD Durr, Aari McDonald, Naz Hillmon and Rhyne Howard. Footage of the players practicing in a gym is interspersed with shots of Atlanta captured on a ride around. The ad goes for a vibe in line with modern hustle culture and celebrates “those who have a relentless commitment to self-improvement.”

The A Ma Maniére x Nike Air Ship shoe is limited to 2,300 individually numbered pairs. It retails for $140 and will drop on Aug. 26.

