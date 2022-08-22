Atlanta PD looking for shooter in midtown, streets closed

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta Police are on the scene of an active situation in midtown Atlanta.

Police say at least one person has been shot and there may be two more victims.

Atlanta police believe 3 people have been shot in midtown. Search for suspect right now. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/efGTCnR01V — Crystal Bui (@crystalbuitv) August 22, 2022

The shooter is not in custody at this time and there are multiple officers in the area.

LATEST DETAILS: The shooter has not been arrested at this time. Police say at least one person has been shot and there may be two more victims.



📹: @McGeeRicky7, @crystalbuitv pic.twitter.com/FLJCUX4t1E — CBS46 (@cbs46) August 22, 2022

Residents are advised to stay off the streets in the midtown areas, specifically between 12th Street and Peachtree Street NE and 15th Street and West Peachtree Street NW.

RIGHT NOW: Police speeding out of Colony Square in #Midtown. Law enforcement presence is shrinking in Midtown. Working to figure out where they’re headed. @CBS46 pic.twitter.com/7thjU12rjs — Patrick Quinn (@PatrickQuinnTV) August 22, 2022

MAP OF THE AREA

