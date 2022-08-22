Atlanta PD looking for shooter in midtown, streets closed

Breaking: Shooting in midtown Atlanta, APD looking for shooter
By Joyce Lupiani
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta Police are on the scene of an active situation in midtown Atlanta.

Police say at least one person has been shot and there may be two more victims.

The shooter is not in custody at this time and there are multiple officers in the area.

Residents are advised to stay off the streets in the midtown areas, specifically between 12th Street and Peachtree Street NE and 15th Street and West Peachtree Street NW.

MAP OF THE AREA

