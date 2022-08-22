Avenue West Cobb to host art exhibition

The exterior of the South Cobb Arts Alliance.
The exterior of the South Cobb Arts Alliance.(SCAA)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Aug. 22, 2022
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Avenue West Cobb shopping center will host the South Cobb Arts Alliance’s 2022 juried exhibition Aug. 27 to Sept. 17. The “Art at the Avenue” event will feature work from a variety of genres and mediums in Suite 830, an exhibit space near Sola Salons on the eastern side of the mall.

In addition to the juried artists, artwork from local students will take center stage in Emerging Artists: Student Encore Exhibit. There will also be a gift shop where visitors can buy artwork from the featured artists as well as other vendors not seen in the main exhibit.

The SCAA will host live events and classes throughout the exhibition, including an opening night reception Aug. 27 at 5 p.m. and a performance by the Georgia Symphony Orchestra Aug. 28 at 1 p.m. A public crochet class will also start at that time.

The exhibit will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays. It will also be open from noon to 5 p.m. Labor Day.

The event is free and open to the public.

