Bird flu reportedly kills 700 vultures at Noah’s Ark in Henry County

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - More than 700 wild black vultures were recently found deceased at Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary in Locust Grove, according to Sen. Emanuel Jones.

The Georgia Department of Agriculture believes that the birds are victims of H5N1 avian influenza.

As a result, many ostriches, emu, parrots, etc. are expected to be humanely euthanized in the near future, according to the senator’s press release. Additionally, a 6-mile perimeter surrounding the sanctuary grounds has been put in place.

According to a notice posted on the sanctuary’s Facebook page, they will be closed Aug. 23 through Aug. 27. They did not explain why they will be closed in their post.

Jones released the following statement:

“I am deeply saddened at the news of the latest developments unfolding at Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary. The animals and staff deserve the highest level of care during these difficult times and I fully intend to do all I can to continue to bring awareness and support to this life-saving sanctuary,” said Sen. Jones. “On behalf of the Henry County Delegation, it is our mission to provide the upmost respect and dedication to the animals and staff and Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary to help combat the devastating events that have unfolded at such a wonderful place.”

The sanctuary has been at the center of controversy, including a hearing on Aug. 17. The current Noah’s Ark president, Shelly Lakly, has been accused of mismanagement that has endangered the animals at the sanctuary. Additionally, there has been tension between Noah’s Ark founder Jama Hedgecoth and current Noah’s Ark board chair Glenn Ross.

Ross has been accused of stacking the board with allies who now help him control the operations and the board met recently to remove some of the sanctuary’s key members and doctors, according to the Henry County Times.

H5N1, also known as the bird flu, is highly contagious.

A county in Northern California recently declared a health emergency after a large outbreak among 1,500 privately-owned birds, according to the Sacramento Bee.

It’s also believed that the virus is killing seals in Quebec.

Georgia’s Department of Agriculture has a hotline for bird owners who think their birds may have influenza. The phone number is 770-766-6850. Testing is free through the Georgia Poultry Lab Network.

