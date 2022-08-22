Boil water advisory issued for Sweat Mountain area

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A boil water advisory has been issued for the Sweat Mountain water storage tank service area in Cobb County. A level sensor failed at the tank, leading to potential contamination.

The affected area is centralized along Sandy Plains Road between Davis Road and just north of Wigley Road.

Water has been restored to the area, but the advisory was issued “out of an abundance of caution.”

You should let water boil for one minute before using it to drink, cook or brush their teeth. Washing clothes and dishes can be done safely by following CDC guidelines. You can also use bottled water instead.

The advisory is in effect until Cobb County deems it safe. Customers will be notified immediately.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.