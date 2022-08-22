Bulldogs head into season with new look

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - College football’s defending champs kick off their season in about three weeks. The Georgia Bulldogs take on Oregon Sept. 3 at Mercedes Benz Stadium.

This year’s team will look a lot different than the one that won the program’s first national championship in more than 40 years. Stetson Bennett is the Dawgs’ starter at quarterback, but other positions are up for grabs.

Redshirt sophomore Carson Beck or redshirt freshman Brock Vandagriff are battling it out to back up Bennett and be the go-to guy should Bennett go down with injury or get benched.

“They each possess different parts of what Stetson does well,” Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said. “They continue to do a good job. you know, Carson’s taken more of a body of work with the [backups] than Brock has, but they’ve both done a tremendous job.”

At running back, senior Kenny McIntosh finally gets his turn to be the top dog. He’s certainly waited patiently.

Since 2019, he’s had to play behind D’Andre Swift, Brian Herrian, Zamir White and James Cook. Swift, White and Cook were all drafted by NFL teams.

Smart said,“[McIntosh] has always been a worker. He was in the shadows of those other guys and now, he steps up. He leads. He pushes guys.”

The Bulldogs will depend on McIntosh to carry a lot of the load on the ground and it’ll all start September 3rd against Oregon.

Former UGA defensive coordinator Dan Lanning will have his Ducks ready, no doubt, but if you ask head coach Kirby Smart the Dawgs aren’t preparing for Oregon yet.

“We’ll start working kinda coaches on Oregon in the next couple of days, but not with the players until later in the week. We’ll work on some future opponents we got before the off week,” Smart said.

