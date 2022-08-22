Experts report disparities between gun ownership and firearm training

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia’s firearm industry reports a significant gap between the number of new gun owners and people undergoing firearm training.

Mitchell O’Neal-Mitchell, director of operations and training at Stoddard’s Range and Guns in Atlanta said there is more interest in the firearm than learning how to use it – despite the importance.

“It is definitely a skill you need to learn how to develop, much like learning how to drive,” said O’Neal-Mitchell.

O’Neal-Mitchell estimated gun purchases have risen 40 percent since January 2022. Interest spiked dramatically in the spring after Georgia Governor Brian Kemp signed legislation allowing permitless carry.

Gun safety training classes are also filling up faster, but only by a small fraction.

“We saw a little bump – maybe ten percent,” said O’Neal-Mitchell.

CBS46 reached out to several firearm companies in the Atlanta metro area, which reported similar disparities.

The most recent data from the National Safety Council reported accidental gun-related deaths jumped 10 percent in 2020.

Philip Smith, President, and Founder of the National African American Gun Association help facilitate firearm training for thousands of people each year.

“I think people in general, at least on the gun side, are now energized because you can go buy a gun,” said Smith. “Particularly for single women who are professionals or single moms.”

Smith said Black women are showing the most interest in training. Gun-owners older than 60 years old report the lowest numbers.

“I think sometimes they’re hesitant,” said Smith. “They’ve had it for years they just don’t know if they should get the training.”

Most negligible firearm incidents can be prevented with proper training, which should be tailored based on the operator’s intentions.

“What kind of training do I need if my motivation or interest is self-defense? What training do I need if my interest is to shoot in competitions?” explained O’Neal-Mitchell.

Interest in people seeking certification to train others in firearm safety is also increasing – particularly amongst women of color. Stoddard’s has added an additional training course, where most graduates are Black women.

