Families receive gift cards to offset rising inflation

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Hispanic families in metro Atlanta are feeling especially squeezed on everyday goods like food.

That’s why Libre Initiative set up shop at La Mexicana supermarket in Smyrna on Sunday.

Officials and volunteers handed out gift cards to offset the rising cost of groceries.

“Our purpose here is to help empower the community and we empower them by educating them on different economic issues that we want them to feel like they are a part of the community, and so we bring awareness to this issue so they can feel empowered,” said Jaime Alvarado, a member of the Libre Initiative.

Skyrocketing inflation has caused the average household’s annual grocery costs to go up by about $433.

Inflation in Georgia is higher than the national average -- costing families roughly 12 percent more to live.

