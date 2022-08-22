First Alert Forecast: Unsettled Week Ahead

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Happy Monday, everyone! We kick off this new work and school week in the same, rainy pattern.

While a light shower is possible for the morning, expect our best coverage of rain for the afternoon and evening. We could have a few rumbles of thunder, but thunderstorms should stay below severe limits today.

Mostly cloudy, to overcast conditions will keep temperatures mild for Monday, in the low to maybe some mid 80′s.

Today’s High: 83°

Overnight Low: 69°

Rain coverage: 40%

A few showers could linger through the overnight, especially north of the metro as a front moves in, which may ultimately lead to patchy fog to kick off Tuesday morning.

Not only will there be the possibility for fog, but Tuesday and Wednesday mornings will carry a pleasant change for those of you in our northern counties and up towards the mountains thanks to that front. Expect some drier air to move in as you head out the door Tuesday and Wednesday mornings!

Cool front will usher in some drier air north of the metro Tuesday and Wednesday. Higher rain coverage stays from the metro south. (WGCL)

Expect rain chances to stay between 30-50% all the way through Sunday. Another 1″ - 2″ inches of rain, with locally heavy amounts, will be possible through the weekend.

Despite our slightly dreary pattern, temperatures will stay mild for late August in the low to mid 80′s.

Rain possible every day with temperatures staying in the low to mid 80's through Sunday. (WGCL)

