Hall County Sheriff’s Office seeks help finding missing 22-year-old Buford man

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Hall County Sheriff’s Office has requested help from the public in locating a Buford man with disabilities.

Authorities identified the man as 22-year-old Kade Piers Klein who was last seen at 4:20 p.m. on Sunday.

Klein is described as a Caucasian man who is 5-feet-9 inches tall and weighs 135 lbs. He has brown eyes and is bald.

Officials say he has “shaved eyebrows, no facial hair and has a diminished mental capacity and is bipolar and schizophrenic.” He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie with dark shorts and carrying a black Marvel bookbag with bright colors on the front.

If you have any information on Klein and where he may be, please contact the Hall County Sheriff’s Office at 770-536-8812.

