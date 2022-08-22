Hawks sign guard Tyson Etienne

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Hawks signed guard Tyson Etienne. It was not announced if the contract was a full NBA contract, two-way or G league contract.

Etienne played in five games for the Hawks in the NBA 2K23 Summer League, averaging 10.2 points,1.6 rebounds and 16.7 minutes per game.

He was a standout in three seasons at Wichita State. He averaged 30 minutes, 13.2 points and 2.7 rebounds a game. He is one of 48 Shockers to score 1,000 career points and one of four with 200 career three-pointers.

