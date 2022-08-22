Hawks sign guard Tyson Etienne

Wichita State product played for Hawks in Summer League
Wichita State guard Tyson Etienne (1) dribbles the ball against Houston during the first half...
Wichita State guard Tyson Etienne (1) dribbles the ball against Houston during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)(JUSTIN REX | AP)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Hawks signed guard Tyson Etienne. It was not announced if the contract was a full NBA contract, two-way or G league contract.

Etienne played in five games for the Hawks in the NBA 2K23 Summer League, averaging 10.2 points,1.6 rebounds and 16.7 minutes per game.

He was a standout in three seasons at Wichita State. He averaged 30 minutes, 13.2 points and 2.7 rebounds a game. He is one of 48 Shockers to score 1,000 career points and one of four with 200 career three-pointers.

