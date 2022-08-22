Major Roswell road project delayed until 2026

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The estimated start date for the Gateway project in Roswell has been pushed to 2026. It has also increased in cost, from $50 million to $58 million.

The project will widen portions of Atlanta Street from three lanes to four and add new turn lanes and roundabouts. These would make it a more effective travel option for motorists passing through Cobb County.

The Georgia Department of Transportation is still acquiring right of way for the project. Of the 67 private parcels needed, only 12 have been acquired. Seven options are pending and seven more parcels are waiting to be condemned. GDOT needs the parcels to clear nearly 60 feet of space.

Roswell spokesperson Julie Brechbill said the city requested 10.5-foot-wide lanes between Warm Springs and Marietta Highway. According to Brechbill, GDOT said they would consider the request. The lanes are currently slated to be 11 feet wide.

Roswell was originally on the hook for nearly $9 million out of a total $50 million budget.

It now sits at $13 million; $2.9 million for “city required aesthetics,” $3 million for work that runs through a national park, $5.1 million for design and $2 million to secure an Atlanta Regional Commission grant. Brechbill said “there could be redesign and potentially construction cost increases as well as substantial project delays with major changes in the project concept.”

The project was first started in 2008. GDOT has not set a firm completion date, but Brechbill gave a rough estimate of 2029.

