Nonprofit paying Atlanta residents to come to town hall

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Southern Center for Human Rights is continuing a conversation around police use of force and they’re paying community members to be a part of it. Organizers tell CBS46 the hope is the town halls make communities safer in the long run.

Devin Franklin is part of the SCHR crew. He is busy, creating a way for people living in Atlanta to influence policy. Devin is organizing six town halls. One for each of the six Atlanta Police Department Zones.

”We think it is important to equip people with information, objective information so you can have an informed conversation that is not entirely based on emotion,” said Franklin.

Devin says the town halls are a way to touch base, to see what policing looks like for local families and what changes families want to see in the future.

”This work is our lives...we want to be able to live in safe communities, and that includes meaningful and safe interactions with those that police us,” said Franklin.

The town halls are pieces of The Southern Center for Human Rights, Use of Force Project. By next spring, project organizers are hoping families will have created data-driven policy recommendations, that can be brought to the City.

”Those who are affected by policing are those who are policed,” said Franklin, “Government should be an interactive process between people and those in power.”

The SCHR is paying families fifty dollars to attend a town hall, interact during discussions and complete a survey.

”If you live in an Atlanta Policing Zone, this is for you,” said Franklin.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.