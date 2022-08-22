One man killed by his brother after domestic dispute

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A 44-year-old male from Stone Mountain was killed in his home after a domestic dispute with his brother.

According to authorities, Gwinnett Police was dispatched to a home in Deep Springs between Santee St and Sandy Steam Drive shortly after 1:00 p.m. 47-year-old Arron Robinson called 911 stating that he killed his brother. Upon arrival Aaron surrendered without incident, police say.

Officers found Michael Robinson dead in the home with multiple gunshot wounds.

Gwinnett detectives are investigating all motives.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.