Racial slurs spray painted in Garden Hills neighborhood

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A racial slur, “White Lives Matter” and an anarchy symbol were found spray painted in the Garden Hills neighborhood of Atlanta, about two miles from Buckhead.

Atlanta resident Shine Walker says she runs through the neighborhood often and “to see something like that in this neighborhood, that’s disgusting.”

It’s not the first hateful graffiti incident in Atlanta in the last few weeks. A 30-year-old was recently arrested and charged for vandalizing the rainbow crosswalk at 10th St. and Piedmont Avenue NE with a swastika.

The person responsible for the Garden Hills graffiti is still unknown.

