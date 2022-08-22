Rome high school football players named honorary first responders

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Rome high school football players who saved a woman’s life were named honorary first responders. Atrium Health Floyd CEO Kurt Stuenkel came to the high school to meet Cesar Parker, Treyvon Adams, Antwiion Carey, Tyson Brown and Alto Moore.

The boys saved a woman’s life after she was in a car accident in front of Rome High School. In a Facebook post, Rome High School educator Luis Goya said the group pried the car’s door open and pulled the woman out.

This morning I witnessed something amazing that our Rome High Football players did. While I was in front of the school... Posted by Luis Goya on Friday, August 12, 2022

“They literally started using their strength to pry the door open, so the lady could be released,” said Goya.

According to Rome police, a small silver car was damaged after another car pulled in front of it. The boys pulled the woman from the silver car.

The first responders who arrived on the scene also appeared at the high school to congratulate the boys.

