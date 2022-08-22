Stockbridge Amphitheater to host HispaniFest Oct. 1

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Stockbridge Amphitheater will host the 2022 edition of HispaniFest Oct. 1. The city is partnering with the Georgia National Hispanic Heritage Alliance Organization to host the event and raise awareness of National Hispanic Heritage Month.

This year’s festival will bring together salsa acts such as Alex Matos, Los Ex-Adolescentes, Conjunto Gale and Giro López.

Stockbridge Mayor Anthony S. Ford said, “it is great to have HispaniFest celebrate the Hispanic Heritage Month in the City of Stockbridge.”

General admission is $35. The event will start at 3 p.m. and run until 11 p.m.

