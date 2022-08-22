Sugar Factory Atlanta revamps menu

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The “most Instagrammable restaurant in the United States” has rolled out a completely new brunch, lunch and dinner menu.

The Sugar Factory American Brasserie is known for its over-the-top options and its new menu is no different. The menu places an emphasis on bright and colorful meals.

Brunch goers can pair new pancakes, waffles and omelets with mimosas topped with popsicles. Guests can choose from Raspberry Lemon Drop, Mango Mai Tai, Henny Passion Punch and many more options for a unique take on a brunch staple.

The Sugar Factory’s new lunch and dinner options are headlined by the ostentatious 24k gold meal. A burger covered in 24k gold leaves, gold-dusted French fries and a 24K gold milkshake made with Ferrero Rocher golden truffles and topped with a gold-draped chocolate glazed donut.

Those looking for a little less goldfinger can eat meals such as the Spicy Arrabiata Spaghetti, Shrimp Penne Alfredo and Garlic Steak Stir Fry.

The Sugar Factory serves breakfast, lunch and dinner 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 2 a.m Friday and Saturday. Brunch is available 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Reservations can be made here.

