Teen shot, killed by twin brother in DeKalb County

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (CBS46) - A DeKalb County teenager is dead after police say he was shot by his twin brother.

According to DeKalb County police, the 17-year-old brothers were playing with a gun in a bedroom of a home on the 5100 block of Young Knoll in Stone Mountain when it went off and hit one of them in the face. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

Police tell us the brother could be charged with manslaughter.

CBS46 is working to get more details on this developing story. Please check back for updates.

