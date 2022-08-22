Tucker, Urquidy power Astros past Braves as Ozuna hears boos

Atlanta Braves Marcell Ozuna watches play from the dugout in the fourth inning of a baseball...
Atlanta Braves Marcell Ozuna watches play from the dugout in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)(Harkim Wright Sr. | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 5:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta outfielder Marcell Ozuna was booed by the home fans in his return, Kyle Tucker singled to drive in Yordan Alvarez for the go-ahead run in the eighth and the Houston Astros beat the Atlanta Braves 5-4 to avoid a three-game sweep.

José Urquidy won his 12th game for the AL-leading Astros. The Astros, who began the game with the AL’s best road winning percentage at .585, went 3-4 on their road trip.

Ozuna was booed each time he came to the plate after getting charged for DUI early Friday morning. It was Ozuna’s first appearance on the field since his arrest.

