Volunteers from Johns Creek church help package 100,000 meals

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A local church in Johns Creek has been making a global impact for the past 12 years and celebrated another milestone recently.

Volunteers from the United Methodist Church helped package more than 100,000 nutritious meals with the international non-profit Rise Against Hunger.

“We feel it’s important to give back to the community, whether that be our local community or nationally, globally, certainly it’s just something that’s one of our core values,” said United Methodist Church member Brian Durham.

The meals will be shipped to people facing hunger around the world.

“Hunger is one of those things that definitely can be eradicated and we believe that through meal packing events like this we like to say it starts with a meal, we’ll empower people to become citizens who can actually sustain themselves,” said Gogo Her, the Rise Against Hunger Area Manager.

Officials say the event also celebrated a milestone of surpassing one million meals packaged with rising against hunger since 2010.

