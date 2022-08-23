2 people shot in Johns Creek, 1 deceased

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Johns Creek Police Department is investigating a shooting on Bramshill Drive.

According to police, officers responded to a trouble unknown call at 7:32 a.m.

Prior to arrival, they were told that shots had been fired. After they arrived, officers heard another shot.

Police say two people were shot. One is deceased and the other was transported to the hospital.

Police also arrested the person they believe is responsible.

