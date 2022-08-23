AP Dhillion to play Coca-Cola Roxy Oct. 22

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Punjabi-Canadian artist AP Dhillon will play the Coca-Cola Roxy Oct. 22. The date is a part of Dhillon’s “Out of the World” Tour, which is his first stint touring North America. He had a successful tour of India last year.

Dhillon first appeared on the scene in 2019 with the singles “Fake” and “Faraar.” He released a string of singles that charted in the U.K. before releasing his debut LP Not by Chance in late 2020. He followed it up with Hidden Gems last year. Dhillon frequently collaborates with artists Gurinder Gill and Shinda Kahlon.

Tickets will go on sale Aug. 26 and are available here.

The full tour is below.

Oct. 8 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Oct. 9 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome

Oct. 11 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre

Oct. 14 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

Oct. 16 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Oct. 17 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues Chicago

Oct. 19 – New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom at Manhattan Center

Oct. 22 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

Nov. 01 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic\

Nov. 04 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

