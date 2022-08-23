AP Dhillion to play Coca-Cola Roxy Oct. 22

AP Dhillon will play the Coca-Cola Roxy Oct. 22.
AP Dhillon will play the Coca-Cola Roxy Oct. 22.(Live Nation Entertainment)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Punjabi-Canadian artist AP Dhillon will play the Coca-Cola Roxy Oct. 22. The date is a part of Dhillon’s “Out of the World” Tour, which is his first stint touring North America. He had a successful tour of India last year.

Dhillon first appeared on the scene in 2019 with the singles “Fake” and “Faraar.” He released a string of singles that charted in the U.K. before releasing his debut LP Not by Chance in late 2020. He followed it up with Hidden Gems last year. Dhillon frequently collaborates with artists Gurinder Gill and Shinda Kahlon.

Tickets will go on sale Aug. 26 and are available here.

The full tour is below.

Oct. 8 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Oct. 9 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome

Oct. 11 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre

Oct. 14 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

Oct. 16 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Oct. 17 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues Chicago

Oct. 19 – New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom at Manhattan Center

Oct. 22 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

Nov. 01 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic\

Nov. 04 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE - In this June 12, 2020, file photo from a screen grab taken from body camera video...
Atlanta police officers who shot, killed Rayshard Brooks did not act with criminal intent
Betty James, center, is comforted by one of her attorneys, Bakari Sellers (standing behind her...
Family sues Georgia sheriff over drug raid that killed woman
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) dunks over Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ...
Atlanta featured in Sports Illustrated’s ‘Hoops Passport’
"RIP Rayshard" is spray painted on a sign as as flames engulf a Wendy's restaurant during...
The Rayshard Brooks case: A timeline