Atlanta council member pushes to keep rap lyrics from being used as evidence

Young Thug's appearance in an Atlanta court.
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There’s a push from an Atlanta city council member to keep rap lyrics from being used as evidence in court. It’s in response to Young Thug’s RICO charges.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis says the rapper’s lyrics implicate murder and gang life. But now, Atlanta city councilmember Antonio Lewis says he wants the state legislature to review the law that allows prosecutors to use lyrics as evidence.

“Bob Marley did not confess to having shot a sheriff and Johnny Cash didn’t confess to having shot a man in Reno and watched him die,” Councilmember Antonio Lewis said.

The Public Safety and Legal Administration Committee tabled the matter for discussion at a future meeting.

