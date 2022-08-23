Atlanta featured in Sports Illustrated’s ‘Hoops Passport’

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta is the featured city in the first episode of Sports Illustrated’s new web series Hoops Passport. The series will explore basketball culture in Atlanta, Washington, D.C. and New York City.

Host Chris “Lethal Shooter” Mathews interviews several figures integral to Atlanta hoops culture, including Atlanta Celtics general manager Hulio Smith. The AAU program helped build NBA stars such as former No. 1 draft pick Anthony Edwards, Josh Smith and Dwight Howard. Mathews also interviews Ty Young, the first-ever Atlanta Dream draft pick and Dream in-game host Bria Janelle.

The episode spotlights HBCU culture as well, featuring the Mighty Marching Panther Band from Clark Atlanta University; the Mighty Marching Panthers were made famous by the 2002 film Drumline.

You can watch the full episode here. The D.C. and New York City episodes will follow in the coming weeks.

