Atlanta nonprofit executive director calls food insecurity “a crisis situation” in Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The executive director of a local non-profit is calling food insecurity a crisis situation in Georgia.

Open Hand Atlanta Executive Director Matthew Pieper tells CBS46 that many of the people hit the hardest by pandemic aftershocks and inflation, are senior citizens.

”When you talk about seniors, their rent is going up, their fuel costs are going up, their health care costs are going up, and their fixed incomes are not going up or not keeping pace,” said Pieper, “Most of our clients live below the poverty level or are from under-resourced communities.”

The nonprofit has tried to continue feeding families, despite spending 43% more on fuel; despite their food costs going up 28%.

”I have never seen this kind of food insecurity in our state,” said Pieper, “I would call this a crisis situation in our country and in our state for sure. Food insecurity rates are much higher than we ever anticipated.”

