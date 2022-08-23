Atlanta radio host captures suspected Midtown shooter’s arrest at ATL

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An Atlanta radio host stumbled upon the suspected Midtown shooter’s arrest at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport soon after deplaning.

“I tweeted the photo out saying, ‘hey, it looks like they, you know, have who could be the suspect in custody at the airport,’” said Brian Moote.

Moote is a radio host for 94.9 the Bull. He was flying into Atlanta when he heard about Monday’s breaking news: an active shooter in Midtown who killed two and injured one.

“And then I saw the picture of Atlanta PD: jeans, striped shirt,” described Moote.

While images of SWAT teams in Midtown worried Moote, he didn’t think he needed to be on the lookout for the suspect, who was later identified as Raissa Kengne.

“I landed and was coming up the escalator and I saw a woman being put in handcuffs,” said Moote.

It was Kengne, who had been on the run from police for two hours at that point. Atlanta Police tell us they used surveillance cameras and coordination between a number of law enforcement agencies to track Kengne.

“It had the potential to be such an amazing disaster and it was completely the opposite,” said Moote.

Kengne was taken into police custody with no incident-despite the fact arresting officers found her gun on her at the airport.

“I think we all owe those officers a full debt of gratitude for being able to bring her in completely not violent,” said Moote.

Kegne is facing multiple charges including two counts of murder, three counts of aggravated assault, and two counts of false imprisonment

