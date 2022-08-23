Brooks’ family attorneys react to decision

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Brooks family attorneys say they are heartbroken and confused by today’s decision. They said today wasn’t about “findings” it was about “process.”

The former Fulton county district attorney Paul Howard brought charges against these two officers. But as we learned today the special prosecutor involved in the case did not. He said that the two police officers did not act with criminal intent.

Brooks’ attorneys acknowledge that he should not have been fighting or running from police officers. But questioned why the officers felt the need to fire shots as he was running away from them not armed with a deadly weapon. They say this should’ve been decided by a Jury of peers.

“They have been deciding if they are going to prosecute this for two years when it’s that close to call you to let a jury decide, that’s why we have a jury system in America, but today we did not get a jury we did not get a choice the people of Fulton county did not get to decide if this was right or this was wrong that in and of itself is wrong”, Brooks’ family attorney Justin Miller said.

“No person in this country should fight with police officers... no one ever... because during that fight they were justified in using deadly force 100. // But they did not. They did not. They chose not to when they were justified. But they decided to use deadly force when a man was running away, 19 feet away,” Brooks’ family attorney Chris Stewart added.

Brooks attorneys say now they will be focusing on their civil suit against the city.

They also said unrest doesn’t fix anything and are encouraging people to remain calm after today’s announcement

