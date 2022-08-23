Canton man found guilty of attempting to commit child molestation

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Cherokee County jury found a man guilty of attempting to commit child molestation and attempting to pander a person under the age of 18 after he was caught by an undercover officer posing as a young girl online.

Jerome Walker III used an online escort site in Nov. 2019 to communicate with who he believed was a 14-year-old girl. He offered to set up a “play date” and offered to pay for sexual acts. Walker set up a meeting with the “girl” in Woodstock. When he arrived, he found the “girl” was actually a member of the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office.

District Attorney Shannon Wallace said, “the internet can be a dangerous place, with predators actively searching for unsupervised contact with vulnerable children, hoping to entice and entrap them. Thanks to excellent undercover work from CSO deputies, one of these predators has been arrested, prosecuted, and effectively removed from our community before he could harm a real child.”

Walker was sentenced to 10 years. He will serve the first 5 years in prison and serve the remainder on probation. During his probation, he must participate in psycho-sexual evaluation and treatment, adhere to sex offender special conditions, avoid alcohol and drugs and he cannot have a gun.

